Guest judges Dr. Cicero Fain, right, and Jessica Kern Huff are introduced as Spring Hill Elementary School celebrates Black History Month with a team trivia contest on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Spring Hill Elementary School students put their knowledge of Black history to the test at the annual Black History Bowl, hosted at the Huntington school Wednesday evening.
Students and staff have participated in the trivia event for nearly a decade and a half and, after missing out on it last year due to COVID-19 protocols, brought it back this year.
“It was held at 16th Street Baptist Church, but just like a lot of things, COVID messed it up for us and we weren’t able to have it,” said Principal Pamela Bailey. “This year we decided to host it ourselves so our students would not miss out on this enriching experience.”
Students were quizzed by a panel of judges on various aspects of Black history throughout the world, country and locally. The program also included a performance from the school’s music and drama club.
Students have been learning about Black history throughout February and presented their own “Museum of Black History” highlighting the accomplishments and influences of several individuals throughout history.
“It’s important to teach history all year,” Bailey said, “but where this month is designated … as Black History Month, we really wanted to hit it hard and make sure our students were aware of not only the history throughout America and the world, but also Black history in Huntington.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
