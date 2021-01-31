HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Black History Month 2021 events begin Monday, Feb. 1. Most of this year’s events will be virtual and observe all of the university’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.
At 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, a new portrait of Carter G Woodson, known as “the father of Black history,” will be unveiled at Marshall. The artist, Sassa Wilkes, is a Marshall graduate.
Mayor Steve Williams will read the 2021 Black history proclamation Monday as well.
The virtual event can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/lyceum2121.
Dr. Woodson wanted us to include the study of African Americans and their history throughout the year,” said Burnis R. Morris, director of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum. “Woodson didn’t just want to celebrate one month or one year. We have many issues, such as the vaccine and pandemic, that require our attention far longer than one month.”
At 4 p.m. Feb. 3, Angela Dodson, a member of Marshall’s Journalism Hall of Fame and the first Black journalist to edit a section of The New York Times, will read from her book, “Remember the Ladies,” and discuss her life in Huntington.
Then at 4 p.m. Feb. 10, a panel will discuss “Disparities in Health Care During the Pandemic.”
For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.
Marshall will also host the following events:
- Noon Fridays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 — BHM Power Hour, Celebrating Black Culture Through Music, will be presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, the International Students Office and WMUL.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 — Drive-in Movie or Movie Night, presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs and International Students Office and the Campus Activity Board.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 — A Brief History on the Headwrap, with the Office of Intercultural Affairs and International Students Office.
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 — Bow Ties & Heels (Dressing & Preparing for Success), presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, the International Students Office and Marshall University Black Alumni Association.
Find more information at www.marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.