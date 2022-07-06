ASHLAND — Co-founders Darrell Smith and his aunt Bernice Henry of the new C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum in Ashland announced they are now accepting donations and have applied for nonprofit status.
The museum is being built out of a community center named for the principal of Booker T. Washington School in Ashland, who raised funding for school resources, as many of the school’s books and equipment were handed down from Ashland’s white schools, according to Smith.
The museum will feature a Black history classroom, a boardroom, an office for the NAACP, a library and a gallery with six exhibits that will change periodically. Smith said there will be around 35 to 40 exhibits total.
Smith and Henry said they expect the museum will officially open in February 2023, in time for Black History Month.
“The community, white and Black, has been so supportive and just wonderful regarding this,” Smith said.
The Black history museum started as a private Facebook group called “Ashland, Ky Black History,” which now has almost 600 members and has shared more than 3,000 pictures and articles about Black families and history in Ashland. Now, Smith said, the museum has raised almost $67,000 from supporters, including a $50,000 donation from an anonymous out-of-state donor.
“We want this to be a legacy. We want this to keep going after I’m gone,” Smith said. “I’m just trying to pull every piece of Black history in Ashland I can, because we’re losing all of it.”
One of the exhibits will include pictures and memorabilia from Booker T. Washington School, a Black school in Ashland named for the American civil rights leader and educator. It closed in 1962. There will also be an Ashland family album for every Black family in Ashland to pay a small fee for a page to have their family recorded in the city’s history.
Genealogies of Black Ashland families will be available on the computers at the museum to look up their ancestry free of charge, and a library filled with Black history and books of all types written by Black authors will also be open to the public. The library will hold Black history courses taught by Bernice Henry and will plan a list of guest speakers who have had a historical or communal impact or have studied someone who has.
Smith said the museum hopes to use the yard on the side of the building for different events and the gallery for historical films. Other indoor exhibits will include information about Black memorials and obituaries, Black twins, historical Black jazz artists, Ashland community heroes, Black-owned businesses, military members and people from all over the world who have been recognized in Black history.
“We want to dig as deep as we can, because we want this to be a learning tool for everyone, Black and white,” Smith said.
Smith has a passion for collecting local Black history, and he said having a Black history museum was always in his heart, but it was the community, business donors and his aunt who brought his idea to fruition.
Bernice Henry has worked in education for 45 years and served on the Human Rights Commission, on the Human Rights Board for District Seven of Kentucky, as vice chair for the NAACP, on the CARE board — a “one-stop shop” for the needs of the homeless — and on several other boards and committees.
Today, she serves on the Scope Towers Advisory Board, which owns several properties, including the community center that she was able to have leased to the museum.
Henry said she has always been an activist and has studied Black history for her entire life, but she has felt for a long time that something has been missing in her community. Now, the museum is filling that gap.
“(The museum) is a place for everyone, and not just this community, but for the Tri-State area,” Henry said. “It’s a proud history that we should celebrate, because it’s all of our history. I want people to understand that once a piece of history is missing, it makes the puzzle incomplete.”
Henry attended Booker T. Washington School from the first through the ninth grades before desegregation started. She said the school was beautiful in her eyes, and she loved every moment.
“We had secondhand books, but we were never treated, in that school, as secondhand citizens,” she said. “We were taught to be proud; we were encouraged to be the best and do the best that we always could and that everyone could learn. No one was made to feel that they were inadequate and could not do things.”
She said her experience at the school is what inspired her to be a teacher, although she has always had a love for education and a need to make a difference.
“Through the museum, we’re going to educate people as far as the things that were here. They’re not aware of many contributions, many things that we can be proud of in this small community, and I feel it’s going to open a lot of eyes.”
Henry’s class will be free of charge, although the museum will accept donations from adult participants. She said the curriculum will likely cover African ancestry before slavery and through to the present day.
“We don’t want (the museum) to be a place that you just go in and look at things. We want it to make a change or ignite a spark in whoever is visiting there to go on and do more, ask more questions and want to learn more.”
Darrell Smith said Ashland, as a community, has progressed in the past decade to be more diverse and complex — a “refreshing” change.
“I hope that people will be very receptive. Thus far, they’ve been amazingly receptive in this community, and that makes me feel proud. It makes me feel that (the museum) is much needed here,” Henry said. “This is the time, and this is the place.”
The museum was made possible by business and community donors. More information and updates about the museum will be listed on the Ashland, Ky Black History Facebook group page.