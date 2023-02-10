The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2020 0508 library 03.jpg
Exterior of the Cabell County Public Library main branch on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Cabell County Library will host a Black history/genealogy workshop.

The keynote speaker is Cicero Fain, assistant provost of Inclusive Excellence & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fellow at Marshall University and author of "Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story," winner of the 2021 West Virginia Library Association’s Literary Merit Award. Kelli Johnson, associate dean of libraries, Marshall University, will discuss her recent work on community history.

