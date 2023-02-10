HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Cabell County Library will host a Black history/genealogy workshop.
The keynote speaker is Cicero Fain, assistant provost of Inclusive Excellence & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fellow at Marshall University and author of "Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story," winner of the 2021 West Virginia Library Association’s Literary Merit Award. Kelli Johnson, associate dean of libraries, Marshall University, will discuss her recent work on community history.
David Owens, assistant director for Adult Services, Cabell County Library, will provide a tour of local history and genealogy resources available at the library. Following the presentations, staff will be on hand to provide assistance in facilitating genealogical research.
For more details call 304-528-5700 or visit the Cabell County Library.
