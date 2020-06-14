HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s annual Day of Hope, a ceremony created to remember victims of unsolved homicides and pray for those in need, will shift its focus to celebrating black lives and history Friday, after its original mid-May date was postponed due to the pandemic.
For the past 13 years, the event has typically been held on the third Saturday of May after it was started in memory of the teenage victims of a quadruple homicide in Huntington. Megan Poston, Eddrick Clark, Michael Dillon and Donte Ward were killed May 22, 2005, along Charleston Avenue on Huntington High School’s prom night. The homicides remain unsolved.
Day of Hope has since evolved into giving hope to homicide victims’ families and others in need, most notably people battling substance use disorder.
The 2020 Day of Hope will now take place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center parking garage at 1249 15th St. in Huntington, across the street from where the teens were killed.
This year, amid national protests, rioting and calls for police reform, the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), which organizes the event, chose to reschedule the event to coincide with Juneteenth , the annual holiday that celebrates Emancipation Day when the last slaves in the United States were freed and slavery was abolished.
“After the death of George Perry Floyd Jr. and the numerous ways in which communities have responded, NICT is calling on the body of Christ in Huntington to join together as a sign of oneness in celebrating this year’s very special Day of Hope. This time of prayer and reflection will be a peaceful time for the community to answer the challenge implied in the chosen theme, ‘Trusting in the Lord’s Righteousness,’” NICT said.
During the event, Bishop Gary Brydie will share reflections regarding the history of Juneteenth. Dr. Jana Stoner, a health program officer for the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, will give the keynote address.
The Steven L. Ferguson Award, which was created to honor successful leading men in the African American community, will be presented this year to Norman Branch for his work with the Positive People Association. The creation of a second scholarship fund through Marshall University, earmarked for students of forensic science or criminal justice, will also be announced.
Pastors from multiple congregations will take part in the event, as will individuals in substance use recovery.