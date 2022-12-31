CHARLESTON — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair this week released the 2023 committee chair assignments for the 86th West Virginia Legislature.
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, will continue in his role, as will Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, who recently announced he would sponsor legislation to ban the social media app TikTok from state government-issued devices due to its Chinese ownership and the cybersecurity risk it poses.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, will continue as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Tarr was recently quoted in an interview as saying he and others will have a tax reform bill ready by the time the legislative session begins on Jan. 11.
Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, is vice chairman of the Finance Committee.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will again be chaired by Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan. Weld will be vice chairman.
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, will continue as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, with Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, as vice chairman.
Other committee appointments included:
Government Organization: Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, chair; Sen. Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, vice chair.
Health and Human Resources: Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, chair; Sen. Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, vice chair.
Energy, Industry and Mining: Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, chair; Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison, vice chair.
Transportation and Infrastructure: Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, chair; Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, vice chair.
Military: Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, chair; Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier, vice chair.
Banking and Insurance: Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, chair; Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, vice chair.
Natural Resources/Agriculture: Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, chair; Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, vice chair.
Economic Development: Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, chair; Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, vice chair.
Alternate Education: Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, chair; Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, vice chair.
Outdoor Recreation: Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, chair; Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, vice chair.
Pensions: Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, chair; Sen. Mark Hunt, R-Kanawha, vice chair.
Workforce: Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, chair; Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, vice chair.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.