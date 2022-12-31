The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair this week released the 2023 committee chair assignments for the 86th West Virginia Legislature.

Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, will continue in his role, as will Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, who recently announced he would sponsor legislation to ban the social media app TikTok from state government-issued devices due to its Chinese ownership and the cybersecurity risk it poses.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

