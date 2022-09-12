Several individuals, including those whose silhouettes appear on the monument and members and officials of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, pose for a photo in front of the Clothier monument on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum held two dedication ceremonies over the Labor Day weekend for monuments memorializing the Battle of Blair Mountain and union history.
The monuments, which are part of a project known as Courage in the Hollers, feature silhouettes of community members and current and retired members of the United Mine Workers of America from each respective area. The silhouettes were created from actual photographs taken of the individuals and even include red bandanas, which were a symbol of striking miners during the Mine Wars in the 1910s and early 1920s.
Informational markers and signage related to the Battle of Blair Mountain were also installed with the custom monuments.
The project was made possible through a grant from Monument Lab, a nonprofit company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The monuments were placed in Marmet in Kanawha County and in Clothier in Logan County, both of which were chosen because those communities are often thought of as the beginning and end points of the Miners’ March in 1921.
The first dedication ceremony Saturday, Sept. 3, was for the Clothier monument at the UMWA Local 2935 building at Coal Valley Road just past the main community of Clothier. The event featured remarks from Mine Wars Museum Executive Director Mackenzie New Walker, Clothier resident Myla Davis, UMWA District 17 Vice President Brian Lacy, UMWA Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson and visual artist Shaun Slifer, who was the main designer of the monuments.
Slifer and welder and fabricator Ben Grubb installed the monuments in both communities two days before the event. The two also received help from Kyle Warmack, a program officer at the West Virginia Humanities Council, at the Marmet site on Friday.
Slifer, who works for the Mine Wars Museum as creative director, said he is glad to see his artistic work appear in the landscape outside the walls of the museum.
“At the museum, I work on the exhibits, and I do our graphic design, our website, basically everything that you see when you come to the museum, everything that you see that might make you want to come to the museum or know that the museum exists,” Slifer said. “It’s been amazing to take that work out of the walls of that building and into the land and to start to, like, work within this landscape and work with the people who live in these places.”
Monday’s dedication ceremony for the Marmet monuments was at the George Buckley Community Center. Due to rain, most of the event was moved inside except for the unveiling.
The Marmet event followed closely with the one in Clothier, with the addition of town council members from Marmet as speakers. One notable speaker present for both events was UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts.
Roberts, known for his fiery speeches, spoke at both events on the history of the Mine Wars, the UMWA and other unions, and what he said is the ongoing importance of such unions.
“When you leave here today, don’t just say, ‘I went down and saw the monument,’ ” Roberts said. “Tell somebody what it means to you in your heart, in your mind … get choked up about it. Tell that story. If you’re a schoolteacher, teach it. Put it back in our schools so people will know what unions have done. You’ve built monuments in Washington, D.C., where people broke unions. Those monuments should be gone, and monuments to these coal miners should take their place!”
The Marmet site also features a monument of union and community organizer Mary G. Harris Jones, known famously as Mother Jones.
The individuals depicted in silhouette form at the Clother site are Greg Butcher, Kate Butcher, Dwayne Marcum, Marty Bolyand and Adrienne Robertson. At the Marmet site are Jackie Berry, Rob Berry, Patti Long McGrew, Tom Long and Loretta Williams.
The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum is located in Matewan. For more information about the organization, visit www.wvminewars.org.
