FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Late-day blasting and traffic stops are expected this week as crews continue to work on the Russell, Kentucky, viaduct replacement project in Greenup County.
Contractors excavating a hillside for the new Ky. 244 flyover and bridge currently plan to blast late in the day — from about 5:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday this week.
Work is taking place along U.S. 23 between the Ironton-Russell bridge and Kenwood Drive (Ky. 750) intersections, and will require flaggers to temporarily stop all traffic on U.S. 23, the existing viaduct, and the Ironton-Russell bridge.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 says that while traffic stops will be limited to about five minutes, the highways are heavily traveled — as many as 20,000 vehicles a day use them — so motorists should seek alternate routes or prepare for lengthy delays.
Other areas being affected by the Ky. 244 viaduct construction include:
- Southbound U.S. 23, right lane closed (one-lane traffic) between the Russell underpass and Ironton-Russell bridge.
- Kenwood Drive (Ky. 750) closed at the U.S. 23 intersection. Detour via Ky. 207 and Ky. 693 (Diedrich Boulevard), or other routes.
The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new Ky. 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.
Construction will continue through 2021. To learn more, view flyover diagrams and get project updates, visit https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.