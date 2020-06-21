FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Motorists are being asked to anticipate delays as blasting takes place this week for the new Ky. 244 Russell viaduct replacement project in Greenup County.
The blasting will cause traffic stops on U.S. 23 and the Ironton-Russell bridge as contractors work to excavate a hillside for the project in Greenup County, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Contractors expect to drill and blast rock alongside U.S. 23 between the Ironton-Russell bridge and Kenwood Drive intersections beginning Monday, June 22, weather permitting.
Blast times are expected to occur after noon each day and will require flaggers to temporarily stop all traffic on nearby highways including U.S. 23, the existing viaduct and the Ironton-Russell bridge, the release said. While traffic stops will be brief, motorists should seek alternate routes or prepare for lengthy delays.
The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes a new Ky. 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell, the release said.