CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Blasting will affect traffic along the U.S. 60 widening project west of Cannonsburg in the coming weeks.
Beginning Monday, May 16, contractors will conduct blasting for hillside excavation in the Princess area of U.S. 60, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The blasting, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, is subject to weather conditions.
When blasting takes place, flaggers will stop all traffic on U.S. 60, the release said. Rolling roadblocks could be encountered, and motorists should plan for delays or seek alternate routes.
The work is part of the Transportation Cabinet’s $45 million upgrade of U.S. 60 that will transform four miles of the road between Cannonsburg and Interstate 64 at Coalton into a straighter, three-lane-style highway with two wider thru-traffic lanes, center turn lanes, right-turn lanes, and paved shoulders, according to the release.
It also includes replacement of three bridges, as well as improvements to the Ky. 5-U.S. 60 intersection.
