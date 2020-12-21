BARBOURSVILLE — Expect traffic delays Tuesday, Dec. 22 and next Tuesday, Dec. 29, because of blasting on the Interstate 64 project near the Merritt’s Creek Road exit 18, just east of the Guyandotte River.
The West Virginia Department of Highways said in a press release the purpose of the blasting is to accommodate the widening of the interstate.
“On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., traffic will be slowed near Exit 18 for blasting in the area,” the release said.
Triton Construction is the contractor and, with the assistance of local law enforcement, will slow traffic along I-64, both eastbound and westbound, to clear the area while the blasting is performed.
“The contractor is working to ensure as little disruption to the flow of traffic as possible, but with traffic moving at approximately 15 miles per hour, motorists should remain aware and responsive,” the release said.
“We are very excited about the widening on Interstate 64, made possible by Gov. Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program,” Byrd White, West Virginia secretary of transportation, said in the release. “While our contractor completes this necessary step, we ask that the public be aware in the work zone. We are widening the road for the sake of safety, and we need to stay safe in the work zone too.”