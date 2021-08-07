MILTON — The 14th annual Festival of Glass kicked off at the Blenko Glass factory Friday as the company aimed to celebrate glass from the past with inspirations from the present day.
The theme for this year’s festival is New Century Modern, and two special edition pieces were designed for the event.
While glassblowing classes and other hands-on activities aren’t available because of the pandemic, people can take guided tours of the factory and see Blenko pieces being created. The factory also offered livestreaming sessions of the process on its Facebook page Friday.
The Festival of Glass will continue through Sunday, Aug. 8, with special discounts at the Blenko gift shop. Blenko Glass Co. is located at 9 Bill Blenko Drive in Milton. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.
