MILTON — Blenko Glass announced it will not celebrate its 2020 West Virginia Day event scheduled for Saturday.
“The coronavirus pandemic took approximately two months of production away from us at Blenko Glass. A significant part of that loss was the production of the annual WV Birthday piece. Therefore, this event, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20, will be postponed,” Blenko said on its Facebook page.
Each year since 1980, Blenko celebrates West Virginia Day by releasing a unique, limited-edition piece of glass art. “The Birthday Piece” has become an annual phenomenon, attracting collectors from around the world to the factory grounds where they camp for days leading up to the release.
“We know that many of our customers come from far and wide to purchase a West Virginia Day piece, so we are currently exploring ideas for a belated birthday celebration,” Blenko said in its post.
Blenko said it’s proposing the birthday piece be offered after Labor Day, sometime in September.
“Exact details are uncertain at this time, but distribution will not be the typical event with campers and a parking lot full of customers,” the post said. “We wish to play it safe and avoid large gatherings of people, many of whom will be visiting from out of state.”