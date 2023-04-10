The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society has announced production has been completed on a custom set of West Virginia-made glassware to commemorate the City of St. Albans’ history.

Created in partnership with the Milton-based Blenko Glass Company, the custom design features an architectural diagram of the C&O Railway’s wooden depot in St. Albans etched on the 384 water bottle in ruby red. The rarely seen diagram of the structure used for the etched art comes from the C&O Historical Society’s archives.

