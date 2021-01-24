MILTON — Festivities may have been scaled back because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but fans of Blenko’s iconic water bottle were still able to celebrate the handmade piece during a week held in its honor.
The Blenko Glass Co.’s Visitor Center in Milton was fully stocked for the fifth annual Water Bottle Week, where guests could pick from new color combinations that included Valentine’s Day bottles and piggy bank bottles.
This year’s event also included a Water Bottle Art Contest, during which people could submit artwork showing creative uses or interpretations of Blenko’s water bottle design, which had to be included in a recognizable way. Photos, sculptures, paintings and other types of visual arts were accepted.
The winner, which was to be announced no later than Monday, Jan. 25, will receive a piece of Blenko Glass and $50, with the winning entry to be used as a postcard.
According to the company’s website, the Blenko water bottle blends both form and function and is available in a rainbow of colors. It was created in 1938 and has been produced at the Milton factory almost nonstop since then.