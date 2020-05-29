CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Lawrence County officials are joining forces to deal with a blighted area near the Chesapeake Flea Market off County Road 1.
“That’s an area that needs a lot of attention,” said County Treasurer Stephen Burcham.
The owner of the property, which includes five or six houses and seven or eight mobile homes, apparently has abandoned the property, Burcham said.
“It’s currently owned by a local bank. There are some $80,000 worth of taxes and sewer fees owed on the property. The Lawrence County Land Bank is looking into it,” Burcham said. “We are trying to join forces to deal with it.”
The treasurer’s office is overseeing the land bank program.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District, the land bank, the county health department, Union Township trustees, the county prosecutor’s office and the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization held a meeting earlier this week to talk about how to deal with the problem, which includes raw sewage in the area.
United Bank in Huntington was seeking a judicial foreclosure on the property, said Chris Kline, chief deputy Lawrence County auditor.
“At least six of the structures are occupied,” Kline said. “No one has paid rent in five years. There’s open sewage on the ground.”
Lawrence County officials are contacting the bank about how to proceed, Kline said. Since the bank has a mortgage on the property, the county can’t move forward on foreclosure, he said.
The county might be able to use community development block grant funds for demolition on some of the properties, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the community action organization.
“It definitely meets the requirements for slum and blight,” he said. “We’re trying to work out something to address it. It depends on the bank.”