HUNTINGTON — Attorneys described a Huntington couple being found handcuffed and bloody in their living room as an attempted murder trial began Tuesday.
A jury trial against Nathan Allen Dolen, a Genoa man who faces 13 counts in the November 2020 home invasion, started five-and-a-half hours after jury selection began.
“It’s still dark outside. You hear a noise; you think, ‘It’s probably nothing.’ You go back to sleep (and) then you hear, ‘I’m robbing you.’ You see a large man is standing at the foot of your bed,” Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said. “He has a rifle. He hits you in the head, grabs your arms. You scream and you try to get away. You end up hitting the floor in your own bedroom. … You have to crawl down the hallway to where your husband is sleeping.”
Plymale said the female victim saw her 56-year-old husband get hit repeatedly by the rifle. The victim watched her husband grab the end of the gun to defend himself as the trigger was pulled, according to Plymale’s opening statements.
“This sounds like a Halloween horror story or a nightmare of some sort that you wake up from. Well, that’s not the case here,” Plymale told the jury.
Dolen was charged with attempted first-degree murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson in the case.
Cabell County deputies discovered two victims — Ronald and Orlinda Adkins — in the living room of their home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive on Nov. 22, 2020.
The couple was taken from their bedrooms separately and threatened with physical violence if they did not give the assailant money, according to the criminal complaint.
Pictures displayed in the courtroom Tuesday showed the couple on the floor, Orlinda Adkins in blood-stained pajamas and Ronald Adkins shirtless with bloody wounds.
Defense attorney Mike Frazier, who is representing Dolen, said no DNA analysis from the house matched the defendant and there was not a footprint analysis.
“It is no question that it happened, but the question is: Who did it?” Frazier asked the jury.
Frazier said Dolen was with several people, including Wanda Blankenship, the night of the invasion. Blankenship, of Dunlow, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.
The charges accuse Dolen of stealing more than $1,000. Another count says Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and rifle pressure washer, while a third count states he stole a .38 pistol, a 357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
Video surveillance shows a suspect left the home in the victims’ Chevrolet truck. The defendant is accused of pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle, setting it on fire and pushing it over a hill after transferring the stolen items.
Plymale said a search warrant was executed in Dolen’s Ford F-150 and law enforcement officers recovered two firearms, a pressure washer, a business card with the male victim’s name, tools and garden equipment.
The truck also contained black gloves, a broken surgical mask, and red and black pants wrapped in a black hoodie. Plymale said the female victim told law enforcement officers that the suspect was wearing red and black pants.
Blankenship and the victims in the case plan to testify this week.
Frazier argued that Blankenship will fight for the case against Dolen to give herself a lesser charge.
“(Blankenship’s) plea agreement that she has signed with the state essentially is a ‘get out of jail free’ card. If she testifies for the state and she stays out of trouble for a year, she gets no jail time. She gets only a misdemeanor charge, so she has a powerful incentive to make up a story,” Frazier said.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard said the trial is expected to be prosecuted until Thursday, Nov. 3, in Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom.