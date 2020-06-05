HUNTINGTON — Employees with the city’s Public Works Department were busy hanging baskets of flowers in downtown Huntington on Thursday.
Featuring a mix of colors, the baskets were displayed along 4th Avenue.
Huntington In Bloom, a nonprofit group, will also help with the beautification efforts by planting flowers around the city. Members said flowers planted in Huntington will feature a color scheme of hot pink, yellow, white and purple. They plan to include zinnias, sweet potato vines and petunias because of their vibrant, popping colors and how well they can survive in a tough, urban environment.