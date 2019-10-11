HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office:
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: A man who admitted to having smoked meth around six hours earlier was detained early Tuesday morning after barricading himself in an exam room at HIMG in Huntington.
The 47-year-old Huntington man, listed in reports as homeless, had been hallucinating in a taxi cab around 6:40 a.m. when Cabell County 911 was first called. As police made their way to respond, dispatchers were told the man had jumped out of the cab near a gas station at the 29th Street exit and was actively trying to get into vehicles parked outside a nearby restaurant, reports state.
Police arrived to find the man had crossed U.S. 60 and had run into HIMG, where he had rushed into an exam room and barricaded himself with a physical therapy exam table — all while throwing objects and yelling unintelligible phrases.
After several calls to come out, the man opened the door and was placed in mechanical restraints, saying he was hearing voices and experiencing visual hallucinations. Damage to the exam table and door latch is estimated at around $1,080.
The man was refused by Western Regional Jail for dangerously high blood pressure and was instead taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was seen by a doctor and a recovery coach. He was also referred to further mental health treatment.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Burglary, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of Adams Avenue.
Capias warrant, 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, Harris Riverfront Park.
Trespassing, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of West 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Toddrick Deshawn Arnold, 22, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shane Thomas Hensley, 33, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Tyree Teshain Harden, 18, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with second-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Ray Jackson, 39, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.