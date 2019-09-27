HUNTINGTON — A Mason County man who threatened two employees of the Putnam Public Service District (PSD) with a machine gun and stole their company truck last year in Teays Valley was sentenced in federal court.
Justin Michael Wilson, 20, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he was previously convicted of carjacking, using, carrying and brandishing a machine gun during and in relation to a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered machine gun.
On Jan. 11, 2018, Wilson drove a vehicle he had stolen earlier in the day in Jackson County to the Liberty Square Shopping Plaza in Teays Valley. While en route to the shopping plaza, Wilson acquired a machine gun and engaged deputies in Kanawha County in a chase, eventually driving off-road and jumping his vehicle over railroad tracks to get away.
When he arrived at the shopping plaza, Wilson approached two employees of the Putnam Public Service District who were eating lunch in their company truck, deputies said. Wilson brandished the machine gun, demanded the men transfer items from the stolen vehicle to the PSD truck, and stole the truck.
A West Virginia State Police trooper and deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responding to calls at the shopping plaza for assistance saw Wilson fleeing in the truck. Wilson then entered Interstate 64 headed westbound and led officers on another high-speed chase.
During the pursuit, Wilson pointed the machine gun out of the truck at the trooper, ran vehicles off the road, crossed the median at a designated emergency vehicle crossing, traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes, exited the interstate by traveling the wrong way up the entrance ramp at Hurricane, and eventually crashed the truck, which was destroyed by fire. Wilson was pulled from the burning truck by the trooper and placed under arrest.
The case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Brandishing, 3:10 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Paraphernalia, trespassing, 3 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 1 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Woodland Drive.
Petit larceny, 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Breaking and entering auto, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 38th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Bart Lee Martin, 51, was incarcerated at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $15,000.
Tesha Ann Oldaker, 26, was incarcerated at 12:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.