HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
THREATS: A 15-year-old Huntington Middle School student was arrested last week after being accused of writing a fake “hit list.”
According to the complaint, the juvenile made an “Irish Mafia” member roster and an “Irish Mafia Hit List.” The suspect said it was a joke and not to be taken seriously.
The juvenile was arrested on charges of making threats of terroristic acts and taken to the Cabell County Courthouse for a juvenile detention hearing. The juvenile was arraigned and placed on “lockdown” home confinement with an ankle monitor, and released to his father. The student was also suspended from school for 10 days.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 7:35 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Oct. 2, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age, 6:33 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5:55 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Criminal invasion of privacy, 5 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:07 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, midnight Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Tracy T. Oxendine, 41, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with forgery and uttering and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Shawn Tyler Cook, 27, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Michele Lynne Whittington, 31, was jailed at 2:36 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Harry Donald Norris, 30, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.