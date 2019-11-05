HUNTINGTON — The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
ARMED ROBBERY: Employees of Walmart on U.S. 60 in Huntington were threatened Sunday morning with a hatchet wielded by a man attempting to steal more than $500 worth of cigarettes.
The unknown male suspect jumped over the barrier of the cigarette check-out counter and stuffed cigarette cartons into a backpack that had been taken from another department in the store. When confronted, the suspect turned back into the store, cutting through the registers. When the suspect was by the vision center, he dropped the backpack and threatened the employee with a hatchet, according to the report. The suspect then fled the store.
A total of $543.70 worth of merchandise was recovered. The suspect fled on a bike.
FLEEING FROM AN OFFICER: A man wanted for violating his parole was hit by a car Saturday as he fled from police on a bicycle.
Shannon Lewis Rose, 34, is charged with violating his parole by committing armed robbery and fleeing from an officer.
Officers knew to be on the look out for Rose, who was then spotted Saturday in the 600 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte riding a bike. When the deputy attempted to stop Rose, he refused and attempted to evade the officer by cutting across a church parking lot and down an alley.
As the officer called for backup, he rounded 9th Avenue where he saw Rose on the ground with serious injuries with the bike laying 20-25 feet in front of a Dodge Challenger. The driver stated the male on the bike just ran out in front of him.
Rose was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a broken left leg. While in the emergency room, Rose allegedly became combative while intubated. A parole officer was sent to sit with Rose until he could be released from the hospital.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Seizure of evidence, 12:08 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 29, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:05 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Norway Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:07 a.m. Sunday, no address listed.
Stolen auto, 7:08 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 1:28 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Norway Avenue Rear.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
William Gregory Barry, 31, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him as a fugitive from justice. Bond was denied.
