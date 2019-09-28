HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
DVP VIOLATION: Arrest warrants were filed for a 27-year-old Huntington woman Thursday after she allegedly broke a protection order and broke the windshield of the victim’s vehicle. Deputies responded to a call center in the 4200 block of Terrace Avenue in Huntington on Thursday morning for a destruction of property report.
The victim and co-workers had carpooled to work. One co-worker, the witness, stayed in the vehicle to sleep.
The witness was awoken by the suspect striking the windshield of the vehicle with a blunt object, possibly a baseball bat, and glass spraying his face. The witness, who is familiar with the suspect, chased her through the parking lot before going into work to alert the victim.
The victim told police she had a final protective order through Boyd County, Kentucky, against the suspect, meaning the suspect violated the order. The victim also said the suspect had stalked her repeatedly at her place of employment.
The suspect will be charged with destruction of property, stalking and violation of a domestic violence petition.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, trespassing, obstructing an officer, 4:07 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:45 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 35th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, midnight Tuesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Lynn Street.
Paraphernalia, 2:29 p.m. Thursday, 15th Street and 5th Avenue.
Battery, noon Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:40 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:46 a.m. Thursday, West 7th Street and Adams Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:17 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 12th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 9 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Trespassing, 8:50 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service, 7:42 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Edison Drive.
Brandishing, 3:10 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Paraphernalia, trespassing, 3 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Angie Jean Danicki, 44, was incarcerated at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.
Tyler Humphrey, 19, was incarcerated at noon Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with kidnapping. Bond was not set.