Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source
FOR FREE September 27 – October 3.


SUBSCRIBE

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

DONATE TO LOCAL JOURNALISM

HUNTINGTON — Although Sunday morning’s rain canceled the 19th annual bike Ride With Cops, members of the Blue Knights still met at the clubhouse along 8th Avenue for breakfast, raffles and an auction to raise money for annual children’s Christmas party hosted by Gold Star Lodge 65.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.