Members of the Blue Knights meet for breakfast at the clubhouse along 8th Avenue following the cancellation of the bike ride for the 19th annual Ride with Cops on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Huntington. Representatives for the Blue Knights said the ride was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Members D.L. McWhorter, from right, Alan Midkiff and Jeff Walls chat after meeting at the clubhouse along 8th Avenue following the cancellation of the bike ride for the 19th annual Ride with Cops on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Huntington. Representatives for the Blue Knights said the ride was cancelled due to inclement weather.
HUNTINGTON — Although Sunday morning’s rain canceled the 19th annual bike Ride With Cops, members of the Blue Knights still met at the clubhouse along 8th Avenue for breakfast, raffles and an auction to raise money for annual children’s Christmas party hosted by Gold Star Lodge 65.
