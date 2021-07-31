BARBOURSVILLE — Cabell County students got an up-close and personal experience with bluegrass music at Barboursville Middle School on Friday.
Partnering with Glenville State College, Cabell County Schools made the one-day Youth Bluegrass Camp available to all school-age students in the county, whether they are enrolled in public school or otherwise.
“We ended up having about 35 coming today, which I thought was great, but I think the most important thing is getting instruments in these kids’ hands and bringing fun back to schools,” Cabell County Executive Director for Middle Schools Justin Boggs said. “If we find one kid that ends up having music as a passion, then that’s a win.”
The camp was designed for students interested in learning the deep-rooted tradition of bluegrass music. Instruction was provided by Miss Megan and members of the Glenville State College Bluegrass Band, who performed a free concert later Friday evening.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
