HUNTINGTON — A weekend of blues music kicked off in downtown Huntington on Friday night with the fifth annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival on Friday, which was to be followed Saturday, Aug. 17, by the Huntington Blues Challenge, both at Heritage Station.
The free festival Friday night was headlined by Noah Wotherspoon Band, along with Tony Harrah, the Three's Company Blues Band and the Huntington Blues Society Jam Band — hosted jointly by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District in conjunction with the Huntington Blues Society.
The focus on blues music continues Saturday with the Huntington Blues Challenge, which will choose a winner among nine competing groups that will try for the $1,000 main prize and the chance to represent the Tri-State in the International Blues Challenge held every year in Memphis, Tennessee.
The festival's namesake honors the late "Diamond Teeth Mary" Smith McClain, a Huntington native who found fame as one of the most celebrated female blues artists of the 1940s and 1950s. Heritage Station is built around the former Huntington train depot, where McClain first departed to join the circus at age 13, and where her ashes were scattered when she died in 2000.