HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education recently approved the hiring of two new elementary school principals.
Robin Ramey was approved as the new Central City Elementary School principal and Jonathan Campbell was approved as the new Cox Landing Elementary School principal.
Ramey has taught in Cabell County schools for 23 years and is a National Board Certified teacher. She spent time teaching at multiple schools, including Barboursville Middle, Central City Elementary and Highlawn Elementary.
Ramey went on to be a county instructional coach for five years, which is when she decided she wanted to move into administration.
“I never thought that I would be a principal, but the older I got — and especially when I worked as an instructional coach and got to see how different schools are run and what principals do — that got me more interested in being an administrator,” she said.
Ramey spent the past three years working as the assistant principal at Milton Elementary School.
Ramey’s two main goals as principal are focused on academic achievement to make up lost learning time from the COVID-19 pandemic and to get students excited about learning.
Ramey said Milton Elementary and Central City Elementary are similar, but she’s excited to return to a school that feels like home.
“Central City has always felt like home to me, so I’m really excited for the opportunity to be able to go back,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to serve the community in this capacity and work with the staff, the students and the parents. It’s a really nice little community.”
Jonathan Campbell started teaching in Cabell County schools as a substitute and began teaching full time at Altizer Elementary School in 2010.
Campbell said he spent the majority of his teaching career at Altizer Elementary, but he also held long-term substitute positions at other schools over the years.
He went on to be an assistant principal for both Central City Elementary and Village of Barboursville Elementary, where he has stayed for the past two years.
Since he is moving from a position that oversees about 1,000 students to a position over an estimated 200 students, Campbell said he is excited to get to know the families in the community.
“One of the great things about this new position is the relationships that I’m going to be able to build,” he said. “It was a little bit tougher to do that in an assistant principal role when I would be at one school, then would have to go to the other school and back and forth, but here I am going to be able to devote my full time and attention to these students.”
Achievement recognition is important to Campbell, and he said he hopes to implement special days such as Terrific Thursday and Fantastic Friday to recognize students for academic achievements, continuous attendance, good behavior and more.
Campbell is also excited to see growth in the school and get parents more involved in school activities.
“I’m excited to see the growth that we are going to achieve, the amazing things that the students are going to do and the new heights that the teachers are going to take the kids to,” he said. “I’m also excited about working with the parents, and I want parents in the school.”