IRONTON — Teachers and aides at the Open Door School in Ironton haven’t been able to reach agreement on a new, three-year contract, according to Julie Monroe, superintendent of the Lawrence County Department of Disabilities.
“We hope we can get this worked out before school starts,” Monroe said Friday.
The first day for students with disabilities at the Open Door School in Ironton is Aug. 18. The first day for teachers and aides to show up is Aug. 16.
About 30 teachers and aides work at the school at 421 Lorain St., which serves some 48 students from kindergarten through age 21.
The board is offering at least a 2% raise per year for members of the bargaining unit as part of a proposed three-year contract, according to Monroe. The former contract expired July 1.
The offer made by the board is based on a model used by most Developmental Disabilities boards across the state, according to a news release.
“The new system caps salaries once they reach a certain threshold that is outside the market for a position,” Monroe said. “It also guarantees that the staff are paid a fair rate.”
In rejecting the offer, teachers and aides prefer to keep a salary schedule that offers across-the-board raises for employees, according to the release.
A union representative from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees couldn’t be reached for comment.
The agency gets at least half its money from local property taxes. The board also received funds from the Ohio Department of Education. The board has $5.15 million in surplus funds. However, it was able to meet its budget last year due to the sale of property, Monroe said.
“We don’t have enough money coming in to meet current expenses,” Monroe said. “We are thankful the local school districts picked up additional costs after our levies failed, but there are still excess costs to operating the school.”
The board serves some 500 county residents with developmental disabilities.
Board members also deleted a sick-leave incentive program that paid employees for “perfect attendance” for all non-bargaining employees.
“This was done to stop incentivizing staff to come to work sick,” according to Debbie Jones, board president.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.