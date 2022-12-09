HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education received an update on the new Cabell County Career Technology Center during its meeting Tuesday.
Project architect and principal with ZMM David Ferguson presented the board with rough classroom layouts for the new Cabell County Career Technology Center set to be built into the former Sears location at the Huntington Mall.
Ferguson said crews are still working with instructors to determine space and what will be needed for the future classrooms, but he expects the project will go out for bid by March, and he believes the new space will be beneficial for many reasons.
“Our goal is to complete the drawings and specifications to go to bid sometime in March,” he said. “You’ll have more programs, and there’ll be the availability of more programs, better parking, better outside services and hopefully students will be able to go out into the workforce in that area as well.”
Moving into the former Sears building means the career technology center will more than double in size, going from 111,000 square feet to 230,000 square feet between both levels at the mall site.
The plans presented to the Board of Education have not been finalized, but they show classroom or classroom spaces for the programs currently at the CCCTC, along with room for expansion.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the new space gives the opportunity to expand on the programs offered to Cabell County students.
“We’re also are wanting to make sure we’re outfitting the building for expansion,” Saxe said. “So at some point, we would like to be able to see things like plumbing offered, diesel mechanics offered, and so being able to outfit the facility for that future expansion is also extremely important.”
The designs presented to the board Tuesday showed spaces for classes including collision repair, nursing, HVAC, carpentry and more. The school’s cosmetology program will still be open to the public, with clients required to be buzzed into the space.
The upper level will include a conference space that can seat 400-450 people, Ferguson said, along with meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor dining spaces and more.
A portion of the outside parking lot area will be fenced off to allow programs that need outdoor access without concern for mall visitors.
Saxe said he expects the new space to provide new business opportunities for students.
“I think there’s going to be unique opportunities to partner with businesses and community organizations in this space, so we’re just really excited about what the future holds for career technical education here in Cabell County and preparing a future workforce,” Saxe said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
