HUNTINGTON — Members of the Cabell County Board of Education hit the road Tuesday afternoon as they mull a decision regarding rebuilding or relocating two schools.
New buildings will be constructed for Meadows Elementary in Huntington and Davis Creek Elementary near Barboursville, but where they will be built is the lingering question.
Board members, a lead architect and other county administrators traveled to seven locations Tuesday afternoon to get a better understanding of properties discussed at a previous board meeting.
“You get to see where a school is going to be, rather than just being shown a schematic, which doesn’t do the same thing as being here on the site with your feet on the ground,” board President Mary Neely said.
She said she believed it “made a world of difference” to be there and not viewing the potential sites on a virtual presentation, which had been done in early January when the sites were initially presented to board members.
“It’s difficult to understand a map sometimes,” said lead architect Dave Ferguson, of ZMM Architects and Engineers. “This is so much easier because you can see the lay of the land and what you’re going to have to do with it, and if they have specific questions, we can answer them.”
Common factors discussed throughout the tour were access roads, possible acquisition of surrounding properties and the amount of work that would need to be done on the land to prepare it for construction.
Three sites are on the table for Meadows Elementary School, one of which would be built on the current site, but residential property would need to be acquired in order to build there. Other sites were near Spring Hill Cemetery along Enslow Avenue and the “Turman Property” adjacent to Huntington High School on Warehouse Road.
One of the previously discussed sites for Davis Creek, on 4-H Camp Road, has been ruled out, but four sites remain in contention. Of the four, board members seemed most keen on the brickyard property along Peyton Street because of its level site, ease of access and size of the property.
Other potential locations for Davis Creek are the park in the Guyan Estates subdivision, the current Big Lots and Valley Health properties in the Pea Ridge shopping plaza and the neighboring property where Worldwide Equipment is located.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Kim Cooper said no decision was made during the special meeting, and that future discussions of the sites they visited would be held at a future board meeting before any action is taken.