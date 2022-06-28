HUNTINGTON — During his annual evaluation Monday, Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe received praise for exceeding both his own and the Board of Education’s goals during the last school year.
Board Vice President Rhonda Smalley said in a statement that Saxe excelled in completing goals over the 2021-22 school year.
“During the annual evaluation of the Cabell County Superintendent, the Cabell County Board of Education finds that Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe has met or exceeded all goals and expectations for the school year 2021-22,” Smalley said. “We look forward to working with Dr. Saxe to move Cabell County public schools forward to prepare all of our students for success in the future.”
Saxe is evaluated based on goals he and the board determine before each new school year, as well as communication with parents, business requirements of running a school district and more.
Last year, the proposed goals for the 2021-22 school year focused on achievement and growth, district operations and capital improvement planning, hiring and retaining employees, and communication and engagement.
Saxe thanked the board members for their continued support in him and said the progress made in Cabell County Schools would not be possible without the help of others.
“I think that we’re tremendously blessed with all of the makings of just an exceptional school district for our students, to our people, to our community who continue to support public education,” he said. “I would not be able to do it if it wasn’t for our people and your support, so thank you so much.”
Saxe said he will start working on goal recommendations for the 2022-23 school year.
When determining goals, Saxe said it is a collaboration between the board members’ and his own recommendations. He said he tries to build off progress made in schools while considering how to improve progress for students.
“As a leader, I’m always reflective upon what we’ve done to improve learning for students and what we can continue to do to make things better. So that’s really what drives the goals that I bring to the board for approval,” he said.
Smalley described Saxe as “phenomenal,” and said the improvements made since he became superintendent make her believe Cabell County Schools will continue to progress in many ways.
“We’re just very proud of our school system and very excited about the direction we’re heading in with Dr. Saxe,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.