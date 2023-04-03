HUNTINGTON — A recommendation to name the new Cabell County Career Technology Center to honor the late Hershel "Woody" Williams is among discussion items planned for the Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
The board is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the new career technology center, set to be constructed at the former Sears in the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, be renamed the Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.
Williams died June 29, 2022. He was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
Attached to the agenda is a letter from the Williams' family, which states, "Woody was a frequent guest speaker and volunteer in Cabell County Schools, sharing his story and his message of being the very best you can be. He has been an inspiration to countless students, employees, families and to our community."
The letter also outlines Williams' time in the U.S. Marine Corps, his cofounding of the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Education Foundation and The Woody Williams Foundation.
In other business, the board will discuss approving a settlement agreement with Juul Labs. Information about the settlement is not available in the meeting agenda, and the board may elect to go into executive session to discuss.
The board will also review a change order for floor tile in some Cabell Midland High restrooms at a cost of $10,027.16 and a contract to extend the rental of a chiller for Village of Barboursville Elementary expected to cost $29,800.
The meeting will include a performance from Cabell Midland High School student J.R. Ash, Huntington East Middle School’s Jazz Band and Huntington High School’s Jazz Band.
The Huntington East Middle and Huntington High jazz bands will be recognized for their group awards at the West Virginia Southern Region Band Festival.
Ash will be recognized for his performance at the West Virginia MEA All State Honors Concert. Cabell Midland students Ash, senior Chris Ison, sophomore Erica Bias and senior Brayden Queen and Huntington High junior Christian Garnes, sophomore D.J. Austin, senior Liam Wellman and junior Nisha Kumar will be recognized for their acceptance into the WV MEA All State Band.
Christian Garnes will be recognized for being accepted for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Vaughan Fellowship.
The career technology center has not yet been put out for bid, but is expected to be completed during the 2024-25 school year.
The board will also review other personnel, finance and instructional items. A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.