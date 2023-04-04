The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2008 1115 veterans 01
Hershel "Woody" Williams, Ona resident and the last surviving West Virginia Medal of Honor recipient, salutes during a special assembly Friday, Nov. 14, 2008, as part of "Take a Veteran to School Week" at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — The renaming of the Cabell County Career Technology Center to honor the late Hershel “Woody” Williams was approved in a unanimous decision during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

The career technology center will be named the Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.

