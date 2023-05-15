HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct a public hearing during its Tuesday meeting ahead of reviewing the 2023-24 proposed operating budget.
The board is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will conduct a public hearing for the 2023-24 proposed operating budget. The proposed budget is $240,845,153 and is composed of the general current expense fund, the special revenue fund, federal stimulus/stabilization fund and the debt service fund.
The board is set to review the budget Tuesday and could approve it during the meeting. The board has until May 30 to approve the budget.
The board will review a change order for potential project changes at the new Milton Elementary School. The majority of the changes would give the district credits toward the project, reducing the overall cost from the original amount of $23,969,000 approved by the board during its April 18 meeting.
The full list of proposed changes, included in the full meeting agenda, can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
The board will also review a proposal for the installation of the infield turf for baseball and softball fields at Cabell Midland High School. The contract with the Motz Group is for $396,500 for both fields from the general funds.
The agreement also states excavation, grading and other work required to prepare for turf installation will be completed by Palace Properties LLC with Motz Group oversight.
Nine students from the Cabell County Career Technology Center Graphic Design Program will be recognized for their efforts in developing new wraps for the district’s Food Service Department delivery vehicles.
Five students will be recognized as 2023 Golden Horseshow winners. They will also be recognized at the West Virginia Department of Education’s Golden Horseshow ceremony June 13 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
Cabell Midland High School’s various music programs have received multiple regional, state and national honors recently. During Tuesday’s meeting, participants and winners of the West Virginia All State Orchestra; All State Chorus; American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) All State Junior High/Middle School Chorus; ACDA High School Chamber Choir; National ACDA Honor Choir; West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts; Marshall University S.C.O.R.E.S. Competition; Marshall Symphony Orchestra; and All Count Orchestra will be recognized.
Cabell Midland High special education teacher Ashlee Hayes will be recognized as the May Superintendent Superhero.
The district’s Student Support Services team will be recognized for its members’ “leadership and expertise in addressing students’ individual needs so they can be successful,” according to the meeting agenda.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
