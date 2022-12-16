The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

chhd exterior.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell-Huntington Health Department exterior

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health discussed decreases in COVID-19 cases, adding new technology and the addition of a new employee during its December meeting Wednesday.

The board discussed moving the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s records to CERNER, an information technology program that would allow the health department to share records with other local health providers such as Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.