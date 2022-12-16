HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health discussed decreases in COVID-19 cases, adding new technology and the addition of a new employee during its December meeting Wednesday.
The board discussed moving the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s records to CERNER, an information technology program that would allow the health department to share records with other local health providers such as Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Some board members expressed concerns over privacy, but board member and medical information officer for Mountain Health Network Eduardo Pino, who has experience using CERNER, stated files could be programmed to only allow certain entities to view the information they need and not an individual’s entire record.
“There are certain parts of the chart that can be kept confidential,” he said. “There are some checks and balances. I mean, I can’t get into certain parts of the chart, other people can; it just depends on how you designate.”
The board approved a motion to move forward on entering into a contract with CERNER, but no date has been established for when the new program will be up and running for the health department.
According to reports from epidemiologist Dr. Abir Rahman and regional epidemiologist Mikaela Earl, in addition to COVID-19 case investigations decreasing, hospital admissions have gone down and the community risk level went from medium to low in November.
“Throughout the month of November all the indicators continued to improve,” Earl said. “Even though we mostly stayed in medium level, near the end of the month, we entered into the low level where the COVID hospital admission per 100K went below 10.”
Cabell-Huntington Health Department CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said while the number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 is not reliable in estimating how many people have the virus, it is a good indicator of severity.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Health meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
