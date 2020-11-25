IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday set aside $75,000 to buy equipment for the new ambulance station at Rock Hill.
The money will cover furnishings including computers, phones and furniture for the ambulance station under construction near Rock Hill Elementary School, according to Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
The board also agreed to hire Corey Watson as director of technology for the courthouse. Watson was doing much of that for another company, but officials agreed to put him on the county payroll for $58,000.
Watson will oversee technology for the county, primarily for the sheriff’s department and for the 911 dispatching system, Kline said.
In other action, the board:
- Agreed to set aside $148,303.81 in the 2021 budget as the maximum liability the county will have to pay for children with medical handicaps. Those costs are to cover children not covered by Medicaid, Kline said.
- Agreed to donate $5,000 to the Lawrence County Museum and $2,500 for the Coal Grove Lions Club.
- Accepted the resignation of Cody Bryant with the ambulance district, effective Nov. 20.
- Approved the status change for Bill Elliott from full-time senior supervisor/paramedic to part-time paramedic, effective Saturday, Nov. 28.