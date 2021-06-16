HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will discuss the presidential search in an executive session Thursday during their regular meeting in Drinko Library.
Board chairman Patrick Farrell said on Twitter earlier this month that the process for finding a new president would be discussed at Thursday’s meeting and released to the public immediately following.
There is also an executive session for naming opportunities.
The presidential search is on at Marshall after current president Jerry Gilbert announced he would not seek a contract renewal in 2022. Gilbert will continue to serve until July of next year.
In other business, the board is scheduled to approve and amend the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. When the board met in April, the full board voted on an amended version of the budget, eliminating tuition and fee increases for in-state and metro undergraduate students. The budget before the board Thursday is a balanced budget, with $481,000 added back in from April to tuition and fees.
The Finance Committee will discuss the budget in a meeting at 10:30 a.m. in Drinko Library, and it will be livestreamed.
The board will also vote on an “intent to plan” a Bachelor of Science degree program in psychology. The program will complement the Bachelor of Arts in psychology already offered, targeting students who are interested in graduate education, medical school and other professional work in STEM fields. According to the board agenda, the new program will also help prevent psychology students from transferring to other schools.
Updating board policy also continues Thursday, including the tenure policy to adjust salary minimums and raises and the intellectual property policies.
The board will also hear updates on the athletic department, including a baseball stadium update. It will be the first meeting since Athletic Director Mike Hamrick announced he was stepping down and becoming a special assistant to the president to raise money for the baseball stadium. The new position does not need board approval since the position salary is below the $200,000 threshold for board approval.
New board members, including a replacement for faculty representative Dan Holbrook, will also be announced at the meeting.
The full board meeting begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The meeting will be held in Drinko Library and livestreamed at https://livestream.com/marshallu.