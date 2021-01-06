HUNTINGTON — After weeks of negotiations and discussion, Ryan Saxe has a new contract with the Cabell County Board of Education to remain the superintendent.
Saxe’s current contract is set to expire June 30. The new one will take effect July 1. He will be under contract for another four years after the Board of Education unanimously approved the proposed contract at the regular meeting Tuesday.
“I appreciate your ongoing confidence and the leadership and direction,” Saxe said in his address to board members moments after the contract was approved.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to be in my home county and serve the children of Cabell County, the wonderful, phenomenal employees of the school district who work relentlessly in the pursuit of excellence for our students and community.”
Saxe was hired in 2017. The school system has experienced successes in several areas under his leadership, including the passing of an excess levy and the approval of the state’s largest school building bond.
According to Saxe, the countywide graduation rate increased to 90% in his initial term and special education graduation rates increased by 9% in the most recent academic year. Academic performance is also on the rise, he said, with record numbers of students participating in Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses.
“What I’m most proud of is all of the work that our people, our teachers, service personnel and principals have done to make those things happen,” said Saxe. “It’s not all me; it’s providing direction to people that have boots on the ground and providing the resources they need to do the best they can for our students.”
Under the new contract, Saxe will be paid a base salary of $159,000 the first year, with an annual increase of 5% in years two, three and four.
The contract has provisions for the following:
- Attendance at professional conferences and meetings.
- Professional development.
- Professional memberships.
- Requirement of an annual medical examination that will report the superintendent’s physical competence to perform his duties.
- The use of a board-owned vehicle and board-owned technology.
- Personal leave, including paid vacation.
- Salary enhancement upon completion of his doctorate degree in education administration.
- A term-life insurance policy at the board’s expense and provisions for the superintendent’s retirement fund.
- Allowance for the superintendent to undertake, with prior approval, outside professional activity such as consultative work and lecturing.
- Allowance for early termination of his contract with cause, without cause, by mutual agreement or by resignation or retirement.
Board President Mary Neely commended Saxe for the work he has done and said the new contract was “very fair” for someone who has given the county his undivided attention.
“Mr. Saxe has brought nothing but first-class dignity to this county, and we are very fortunate. When he came in, he was up against two teacher strikes, then the pandemic, we had the bond issue,” Neely added. “This man has been 24/7 all the time.”
Now under contract until 2025, Saxe said there is still more work to be done, specifically as it relates to post-pandemic education standards, which could include the introduction of new summer and enrichment programs.
“We are going to have to look at closing the achievement gap between students that may have fallen behind and those that have excelled,” he said.
Saxe also mentioned that the district will soon have to address redistricting in order to balance enrollment across the county.
“We need to balance enrollment in our schools, and that’s never an easy decision to make, but we will engage our stakeholders in meaningful dialogue as to what that should look like,” Saxe said.