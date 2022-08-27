HUNTINGTON — Updates on various projects were given during the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board of commissioners meeting Wednesday.
Board members learned about future openings in the group, park maintenance, upcoming events and more.
Rocco Morabito, president of the board, reminded the group about commissioner seats that will open at the end of the year and asked them to think about people who may want to be appointed. Seats will be available in District 3 of Cabell County and possibly Westmoreland in Wayne County.
“We have two individuals who have submitted … informational letters and CVs,” he said.
Kathy McKenna, the director of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said that since the last board meeting, 29 park district employees spent a day cleaning Bethel Cemetery, which is a historically Black cemetery in Huntington. It is privately owned, but a group of residents are trying to find an organization to acquire and support the upkeep of the cemetery. The day cost the park board about $4,000 in labor and expenditures.
Some residents and local politicians have suggested the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District take the cemetery, but the board has not agreed. Morabito asked what an annual cost projection could be if the park district took ownership of the cemetery. It would be hard to know because it would depend on what the park district would want to do at the cemetery, McKenna said.
Councilwoman Sarah Walling has agreed to award $80,000 of her $100,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds to support improvements for The Ritter, such as a new roof, concrete in the center aisle and the upper level, signage and more, McKenna said. The amphitheater’s name was shortened as part of a rebranding of the venue. The scope of work will be finalized next week.
Cathy Burns, the executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, had asked if the park district would be interested in selling Prindle Field because a medical and nursing facility was looking to expand to Huntington, McKenna said. No board members made a motion to sell the property.
A public meeting for residents to give input about the redesign of Prindle Field will be at the A.D. Lewis Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is working with a consulting team to invest in plans for the park, such as trails and connections; active recreation opportunities; playgrounds; lighting and safety; and more.
McKenna said Ben Newhouse, community development specialist for the City of Huntington, asked if the park district would be interested in the Fairfield East Community Center, but she declined because of the current amount of park district resources and employees.
She and another employee did tour the facility in case the opportunity comes up in the future.
A muralist is working on a design for a mural in Ritter Park. The public art piece will be on the bottom wall of the tennis courts where a mosaic or mural was previously, McKenna said.
Dan Gooding, the president of the Southside Alliance, said the group is fundraising for the Woody Williams Gold Star Families Memorial. It has $26,000 and has discussed in-kind contributions. Checks may be written to the Woody Williams Foundation. The memorial will be near the Memorial Arch.