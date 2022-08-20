Jazz pianist Bob Thompson speaks before performing during “Hot Nights, Cool Jazz with the Bob Thompson Unit,” part of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops series, on Saturday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s jazz ambassador brought his smooth sounds to Huntington on Saturday, delighting the crowd gathered to hear him perform at Ritter Park.
“Hot Nights, Cool Jazz with the Bob Thompson Unit” featured West Virginia jazz musician Bob Thompson performing his original works at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member entertained the crowd as part of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops series.
Saturday’s concert was the third in this summer’s Pops series, which has also featured Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native Holly Forbes as well as Broadway singer and Tri-State native J. Mark McVey.
The orchestra will team up with the Marshall University Marching Thunder marching band and special guests for a Battle of the Bands Tailgate show Sept. 10.
