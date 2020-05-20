WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A body was found Saturday night in the rubble of a massive fire at an Elm Street apartment complex in Williamson, West Virginia, which also left three residents and two Williamson firefighters injured.
According to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson, James Church, 32, of Williamson, was arrested Saturday following an investigation and charged with murder and arson, along with several other charges.
Charles Henry “Chuck” Jarvis, 46, also of Williamson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and arson, among other charges.
Police say Jarvis, Church and Terry Jarvis broke into an apartment in Williamson in an attempt to steal drugs and money from two females they believed to be inside in retaliation to a prior incident.
Police believe a man was beaten and stabbed, and then the three individuals intentionally set the fire to cover up any evidence. The man was allegedly beaten with an ax and stabbed multiple times.
According to the report, witnesses told police about an argument at one of the units before the blaze. They told police they saw someone being assaulted in the apartment and then saw three people run out of the building shortly before the flames were seen.
Witnesses also told police during the investigation that they never saw the man who was assaulted get out of the building, which led to the search and discovery of the burned human remains Saturday night.
Warrants have also been issued for Terry Jarvis. The name of the victim has not been released.
Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate the blaze, including the Williamson Fire Department, Williamson Police Department and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
The two Williamson firefighters, who went unidentified in a social media post on the WFD’s Facebook page, suffered second-degree burns to the face and ears during a defensive attack on the third floor of the structure.
The three residents suffered minor injuries or health problems and were transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to the post.
The WFD was notified of the fire at 6:29 a.m., and flames were already shooting through the roof of the building when they arrived.
An initial interior attack simultaneously from both the front and the rear of the structure was quickly abandoned because of extreme conditions, and the fight became defensive from the outside of the building.
The structure was deemed a total loss, with considerable areas on the inside having collapsed. Two single-family homes on both sides of the structure received minor damage.
Seven people were left homeless due to the fire.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation, and the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department and STAT EMS responded to the scene.