KENOVA — The Kenova Police Department has identified a body found in an apartment in the 2000 block of Walnut Street in Kenova last Thursday.
Samantha Dawn Adkins, 41, lived in the apartment and the medical examiner determined she had been dead for “at least one, possibly two weeks” before her body was discovered, Chief Bob Sullivan said.
At approximately 10 a.m. April 30, Kenova police responded to the 2000 block of Walnut Street after a caller said he entered a woman’s apartment and found her dead. The caller said he was a former friend of the woman and when he found the front door slightly ajar, he entered. As he walked through the apartment, he discovered Adkins’ body in a bedroom.
Upon arrival, KPD officers determined the caller’s statement about entering the apartment was suspicious. According to a release, officers at the scene determined the man was wanted out of Cabell County for two separate charges. He was arrested at the scene and taken to police headquarters for further questioning about finding the woman’s body.
Four separate identifications were found inside the apartment, but due to the condition of the body when it was discovered, police could not positively identify it.
Sullivan said police contacted the landlord of the property to compare the names on the lease to the identifications found inside the residence, but only one of those matched and the landlord did not recognize the remaining three names.
“We know who rented there after he gave us names,” Sullivan said. “One of those names matched identification found there, but he doesn’t know who the other three are.”
Sullivan confirmed that Adkins lived in the apartment with another person.
“We are waiting on toxicology results, but the (medical examiner’s office) told us there are no obvious signs of foul play,” he said.
With a confirmed identification, Sullivan said police can now move forward and continue the investigation.