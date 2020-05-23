KENOVA — A body that is suspected to have been in the water for at least a week was pulled from the Ohio River on Saturday morning.
Lt. Anthony Thompson of the Kenova Police Department said the call came in at about 9:20 a.m. that a body was floating parallel from the trestle bridge at 13th Street.
Crews from Kenova police and volunteer fire departments recovered the body of the unidentified male at 10:15 a.m.
The body was transported to the Kenova Police Department and processed to be sent to Charleston for identification, Thompson said.
Police said the man is believed to be nearly 6 feet tall and was wearing a size medium shirt with a 32- to 36-inch waist, appearing to be about 40-50 years old.
Officials are checking local and national missing persons databases to try to identify the man.
No foul play is suspected at this time, and no other details about where the body could have come from are known.