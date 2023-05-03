HUNTINGTON — A $1,500 pay raise for special education aides was approved by the Cabell County Board of Education during its Tuesday meeting.
The board unanimously passed the increase. Board member Alyssa Bond said after the meeting she is thankful the recommendation passed and thankful for those who work in special education classrooms.
“I really appreciate our special education workers. Those classrooms are rewarding and they’re a blessing, but there’s difficulties associated with that,” Bond said. “Those employees have special students that have a lot of special needs, they are constantly on video and audio recording. They are difficult jobs, so if we can offer an incentive to keep our employees, I want to do that.”
The $1,500 increase, which would take effect July 1, is in addition to the $2,300 pay raise approved by the West Virginia Legislature for teachers and school staff earlier this year.
The board also approved a $2,425,000 contract with Swope Construction for the addition of two classrooms, an entire roof replacement and sprinklers at Altizer Elementary School.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Tim Hardesty said the funding is made up of $1 million from the School Building Authority Major Improvement Grant awarded to the district in 2022 and the district’s Permanent Improvement Fund.
Hardesty said the district waited to put the project out for bid because some of the work needed to be done with other ongoing work at Altizer, such as gas lines that will have to be put on the roof after it is replaced.
Once the construction begins, Hardesty said Swope Construction asked for approximately 10 months to complete the work.
In other business, Joe Thacker, coordinator of summer programs, told the board about summer programs being offered this year.
Thacker said he believed there were at least 18 programs available across 23 school sites in the district. The programs vary from credit recovery or the CLIMB Institute for students entering middle or high school to driver’s education, coding, STEM and literacy and more subjects.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe encouraged students and families to look at the variety of programs offered because students can learn new skills while having fun.
“These are all hands-on, very engaging opportunities across all of our elementary schools, middle school, high schools, and it’s something that we hope our students and families will take advantage of,” he said.
Thacker told the board he believed approximately 500 students have already signed up for at least one program for the summer, but many are still accepting sign-ups.
Those wanting to learn more about summer camp options or to sign up can find information on the Cabell County Schools website by clicking “Summer Programs” under the “Families” tab.
The board also approved and ratified the unpaid suspension for Rebecca Olson Mills, who is listed as a teacher at Spring Hill Elementary School, and the board terminated Mills’ contract. The board does not generally comment on personnel items, including causes for suspensions and terminations.
The board will conduct a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, to continue discussions on the 2023-24 operations budget. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Board of Education Office in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
