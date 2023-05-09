HUNTINGTON — Approximately $3 million in projects, maintenance and personnel items are expected to be removed from the Cabell County Schools proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year, lessening the expected $4.6 million shortfall.
The Board of Education met Monday during a special work session that lasted more than five hours to discuss changes and removed or deferred about 20 items on the budget they are set to review for approval during the May 16 regular board meeting. The budget has to be approved by May 30.
The original proposed budget of $240,853,086 predicted a $4,646,371 shortfall, with causes of the significant deficit being partially due to expected personnel additions and salary increases, insurance rate increases and inflation with ongoing and upcoming projects.
If approved with Monday’s changes, the new budget would still predict an approximate $1.9 million shortfall. This could change though, as the district is still learning if it will get additional state funding to aid in PEIA costs, which could give the district approximately $2.721 million.
The board is expected to cut the district’s paving budget from $500,000 to $100,000 for the next year, delay roof repair and replacement for Milton Pre-Kindergarten and the Central Office, and delay gym repair or resurfacing for multiple schools for at least another year.
Among the projects or personnel items the board will keep, once officially approved, funding for playground drainage, fencing and structure replacement at various schools will remain in the budget. The board will also leave just under $160,000 to hire 10 full-time substitute bus drivers.
A total of $25,000 will also be budgeted to demolish the Cabell Midland High School greenhouse, which will either be replaced at a later date on site or moved to the new Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers at the former Sears in the Huntington Mall.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe reminded board members that approving the budget with expected costs does not mean they are approving all the items reviewed, so items that cost more than $100,000 or would need to be approved by the board before moving forward could be included in the budget but deferred or eliminated if the costs are too high.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
