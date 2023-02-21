The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education hired a retired lawyer to conduct student expulsion hearings after learning school district employees are not allowed to be responsible for the hearings.

During its meeting Tuesday, the board approved the retention of Paul Jordan, Esq., a formerly retired public defender and licensed attorney, as the independent hearing examiner for student expulsion hearings.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

