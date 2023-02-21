HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education hired a retired lawyer to conduct student expulsion hearings after learning school district employees are not allowed to be responsible for the hearings.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board approved the retention of Paul Jordan, Esq., a formerly retired public defender and licensed attorney, as the independent hearing examiner for student expulsion hearings.
In January, the board approved delegating the responsibilities of student expulsion hearings to Superintendent Ryan Saxe rather than requiring the board to do so. Saxe said after that decision was made, the board learned under West Virginia Code 18a-1-5b that the individual over expulsion hearings cannot be otherwise employed by the state or county school board.
“One of the things that we wanted to do was to make sure we were compliant with how the law allows for that, so one of the things that we have to be able to do in order to be compliant is it has to be an independent hearing examiner that is not employed by the board for any other purpose,” Saxe said.
In his recommendation of Jordan, Saxe said he feels “very confident” in Jordan’s ability to conduct the hearings.
Jordan said since he retired just this year, he only had a few weeks of retirement before being asked to fill the position, but he is happy to be working again.
“It keeps my brain active,” he said.
Cabell County Schools uses a four-level disciplinary scale when addressing infractions. Saxe has previously said students who carry out some Level 3 infractions can be recommended for expulsion, but it is not definitive, and Level 4 infractions often require expulsion.
In other business, the board approved the “Calendar B Revised” option for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
The full calendar can be found at the Cabell County Schools website. For the 2023-24 school year, students start school Aug. 16, 2023, and have Outside School Environment (OSE) days Oct. 9, Dec. 22, Feb. 12 and April 1. These days can be used for make-up days if needed. Spring break will be March 25-29, 2024.
For the 2024-25 school year, students will begin Aug. 14, 2024, and Oct. 14, Dec. 23, Feb. 10 will be OSE days. Spring break will be March 24-28, 2025.
The board also approved a change order for Nichols Elementary School at a cost of $34,570 for SQP Construction Group to revise brick veneer on the new safe schools entrance and remove existing yellow brick to be replaced with stone veneer.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
