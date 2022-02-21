HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education voted 3-2 Monday evening to make masking in schools optional, effective immediately.
In a special board meeting, Board President Mary Neely, Skip Parsons and Rhonda Smalley voted to approve a motion to make masks optional while board members Alyssa Bond and Charles Shaw voted against.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he believed the decision made Feb. 1 to uphold the mask requirement was the right choice at that time, but over the last few weeks, transmission rates and positive cases in schools have decreased.
“I think that looking at the lower numbers coupled with vaccination opportunities for all of our students and staff has led us to where I believe that we’re in a better place to lift the mask requirement,” Saxe said. “And I think it’s the next step of trying to provide a more normal learning experience for our students that we probably really have not seen since the pandemic, or at least since the summer when the numbers were really low.”
Saxe told the board he has talked with administrators in schools for other counties as well as health department officials to determine whether the mask requirement should be lifted and how positive cases would be handled.
Saxe said administrative staff members could look into “test-to-stay” options, which would allow students who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 in the schools but are not showing symptoms to take rapid, PCR or home tests in order to stay in school.
Board member Charles Shaw said while he personally dislikes wearing the masks, he did not want to vote based on his own emotions and reminded the board they have previously followed guidance from health officials.
“We have always done, as a board, we have referred to and accepted what those health professionals have said to us, and that being our chief health officer along with the health department,” he said.
Saxe said local health officials have not yet recommended students and staff stop wearing masks in schools.
Nine community members, including some Cabell County Schools staff, addressed the board before the vote, and all speakers asked that masks be made optional in schools.
Saxe said while no speakers showed up to advocate for masks in schools, he and board members have received recommendations for and against the mandate throughout the entire pandemic.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
