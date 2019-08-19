HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education may vote to create a school psychologist internship position through Marshall University during its regular meeting Tuesday night in Huntington.
If approved, the position would allow for a Marshall student to intern alongside a school psychologist in Cabell County as they work toward their degree. The internship is paid for $25,000 through the entire school year, funded through state and federal dollars set aside specifically for special education.
The action outlines that the position be used to enhance, not replace current psychologist positions. The intern will work with students impacted by trauma who need help appropriately handling their feelings.
Bridgette Perry, a Marshall student, would be named to the position.
In other business, three change orders for ongoing construction projects at three elementary schools are also up for a vote.
If approved, ballistic glass and security film will be installed in the new "man-trap" double-door entrances at Altizer and Spring Hill at a cost of $7,654 and $10,263, respectively.
"Man-traps," a standard feature in most newer schools, form a single point-of-entry for schools that funnel visitors through the main office where they can be vetted by staff before entering the school's halls. Both Alizter's and Spring Hill's new entrances are expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.
A smaller change order for $1,823 would remove and replace unsuitable soil at Martha Elementary with ongoing construction of its new addition.
The new construction will built onto the existing cafeteria to include a stage, which is planned to create a more multi-purpose space. No additional classrooms are planned.
The current Martha Elementary, build on the site of the former school south of Barboursville, was built following the 2007-08 school year.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets each first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.
