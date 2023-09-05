HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will discuss personnel, contracts and other items.
The Board of Education Office is located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. A full meeting agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
The board usually meets on Tuesdays, but it was announced Friday the meeting was rescheduled due to mechanical issues with the Central Office HVAC system.
According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the approval of an agreement with Mountain State ESC for nursing services for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $222,832 that comes from American Rescue Plan and ESSER funding.
During special celebrations, members of the Milton Middle School National Junior BETA Club will be recognized for their success competing at the Beta Club National Junior Convention during the summer. The students had to show character, achievement, leadership and service throughout the competition.
The Marshall University women's soccer team and coaches will also be recognized during special celebrations for visiting elementary schools during the 2022-23 school year. The team would visit a school each week and would high-five and encourage students as they entered the building.
The meeting agenda states district officials look forward to expanding the program this school year.
The board will hear updates on instruction and leadership and operations and support during the meeting. It will also discuss personnel and financial items and review policy updates.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
