HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to review a contract for the new Milton Elementary School, approve levy rates and discuss other personnel, financial and policy items.
Ahead of the regular meeting, the board will discuss levy rates previously proposed during the March 21 meeting. While the proposed rates were approved at that time, they had to be approved by the West Virginia Department of Education before officially being approved for the 2023-24 school year.
Cabell County Schools Treasurer Drew Rottgen previously told The Herald-Dispatch the new rates result in a slight decrease for taxpayers.
The general levy and excess levy rates will stay the same at 19.40 cents-per-$100, 38.80 and 77.60 for Class I, Class II and Classes III and IV, respectively for the general levy and 22.95 cents-per-$100, 45.90 and 91.80 for Class I, Class II and Classes III and IV respectively for the excess levy.
The bond levy rates will decrease to 5.23 cents per $100 of assessed value for Class I property, 10.46 for Class II property and 20.92 for Class III and Class IV properties.
According to the regular meeting agenda, the board will also review a contract with Hayslett Construction for the construction of the new Milton Elementary School at a cost of $23,969,000 to be paid through the bond and general funds.
The two-story building is set to be built on Newmans Branch Road and is expected to be completed during the 2024-25 school year.
A contract with Apple Inc. is also up for review during Tuesday’s meeting at a cost of $389,227.50 to be funded through the Tools for Schools.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe is set to recommend the 15-day unpaid suspension of a service employee beginning Wednesday, April 19, to last through Tuesday, May 9.
Several students and faculty are also slated to be recognized during Tuesday’s meeting.
Cabell Midland seniors Jacob Hastings and Lucas Stanley will be recognized for their acceptance into the newest class of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine B.S./M.D. program, among only seven high school students in the state selected for the program.
Math Field Day Region 2 first-place winners; SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game winners from Cabell Midland High School; West Virginia SkillsUSA State Conference winners; Health Occupations Students of America state competition winners; Huntington High School Visual Arts awards; and West Virginia State Show Choir’s second place winners are all set to be recognized.
Milton Middle School Resource Officer and Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Mike Talbott will also be recognized as the April Superintendent Superhero.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
