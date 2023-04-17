The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Cabell BOE 2
Buy Now

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to review a contract for the new Milton Elementary School, approve levy rates and discuss other personnel, financial and policy items.

Ahead of the regular meeting, the board will discuss levy rates previously proposed during the March 21 meeting. While the proposed rates were approved at that time, they had to be approved by the West Virginia Department of Education before officially being approved for the 2023-24 school year.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you